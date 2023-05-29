Monday, May 29th, 2023

Summary: A cloudy start to the day but the sun will come out TODAY. Rain chances really take a hit through Thursday with a few chances to see some showers out towards the east. Winds pick up on Wednesday with a few chances for showers as we approach the weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy then clearing leaving behind sunny skies with a few afternoon showers across the region. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: A mostly clear, calm quiet night expected for the big country. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10 MPH