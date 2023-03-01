Wednesday, March 1st, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mostly cloudy yet warm today with a few passing (non-severe thunderstorms) however, although temperatures will be above normal and quite pleasant a cold front will be moving into the region come Thursday with strong winds and dry air bringing with it a chance for severe weather and patchy blowing dust.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: First day of march and meteorological spring, mostly sunny conditions with calm wind. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW>NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light winds. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Our second squall line arrives through the afternoon with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Main concerns will be winds, hail and lightning with the chance to see spin up tornadoes not ruled out. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S>W 10-35 G 50 MPH Rain chance (20%)

Friday: VERY WINDY out ahead of our next cold front, temperatures still above average. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNW>SE 5-20 G 35 MPH Rain chance (20%)

Saturday: Sunny with strong winds and blowing dust possible. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW>NNE 10-15 G 25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny with strong winds. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-20 G 30 MPH

Monday :Sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 80°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with breezy winds. High Temperature: 79°.