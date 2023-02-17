Friday, February 17th, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is a cold day in the big country with feels like temperatures into the upper teens and low 20’s. Temperatures will be on a warm steady rebound into next week with a few rain chances in the forecast for tomorrow and Tuesday. Our next front arriving by the back half of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: A COLD START to Friday morning thanks to some radiational cooling overnight. A hard freeze for most of the area so make sure to grab a jacket on the way out. Mostly sunny with temperatures still below normal. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 5 MPH

Tonight: Clouds will continue to build in overnight bringing with it a beautiful sunset, however remember the 4 p’s. Pets, plants ,pets and people as you head off to bed. Drip those sinks and open the cupboards. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: We’ll start the morning with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance at some passing rain showers through the early morning. Winds will shift back out of the southwest injecting some moisture back into the region. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 10-20 MPH (10% rain chance)

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with winds on the more breezy side but it will be a warm day so enjoy the sunshine and heat. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny skies and WELL ABOVE NORMAL as temperatures continue a on a warming trend thanks to a strengthening high pressure. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions with WARM and well above normal temperatures, an approaching area of low pressure will provide an increase in wind speeds and slight decline in temperatures out ahead of the front. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday : Mostly sunny and warm with increasing cloud cover and a 10% rain chance. . High Temperature: 77°

Thursday: Sunny and warm with a cold front moving on in early on Thursday. High Temperature: 67°.