Thursday, April 27th, 2023
Today: Mostly cloudy and clearing through the day as a warm front moves in. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH
Tonight: Clear night with light winds. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: NW>SE 5-15 MPH
by: Susana Harbert
