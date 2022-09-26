FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Thursday with slightly calmer wind speeds due to a stalled stationary front across the big country. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the upper 80’s low 90’s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds from the northeast switching to the south-southeast between 5-10 mph at times.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and seasonal. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer with calm winds shifting by the morning. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and calm. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny and calm . High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 91°

Sunday: Sunny, near seasonal. High Temperature: 92°