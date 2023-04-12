Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

Summary: a warming trend lies ahead a cold front will move into the weekend cooling off the high and low temperatures into Sunday. Following that, temperatures will once again be on the warmer side.

Today: Sunny-side up forecast for today. Not even a cloud to block the relief from those sunrays. So make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: a crystal clear night up ahead. Perfect for any Texan to enjoy looking at the stars shining big and bright. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH