FORECAST SUMMARY:

Don’t forget the umbrella and a jacket this morning as a cold front moves through. Keep the umbrella at least until Wednesday afternoon. Heading into the weekend, sunshine continues with breezy winds and temperatures into the mid 60’s with rain chances into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Thanks to a cold front we won’t be seeing the typical daytime heating, afternoon temperatures will remain into the mid 40’s. Cloudy with on and off again rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling due to the progression of that cold front. You could see a few areas with light drizzle overnight. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: N 15 G 25 MPH

Wednesday: We’ll see early morning showers come to an end through the lunch hour with clouds continuing to clear through the evening. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW>SW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny with a cold front moving on in dropping the temperatures just slightly as that reinforcing cold air moves through the big country. High Temperature: 58° Winds: WSW>NNW 10-20 MPH

Friday: Sunny skies but with temperatures about 10° cooler than normal thanks to the cold front moving on in. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNW 5-15 G 25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny an mild with breezy winds picking up overnight . High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday :Mostly cloudy with strong winds. High Temperature: 62° Rain chance (20%)

Monday: Cloudy and breezy winds. High Temperature: 64°. Rain chance (30%)