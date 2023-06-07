Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Wednesday and much like yesterday through the morning into the afternoon conditions will remain mostly quiet with afternoon showers in central areas and out east through the evening. Into the overnight hours out to the west some strong to severe weather will be possible with heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and some large embedded hail concerns. Thursday will bring more of the same with overnight storms Friday night into Saturday afternoon thanks to a stationary front. Monday a cold front moves through with a warm front on Tuesday and a weak cold front/dry-line on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. High Temperature:86 ° Winds: SSE 5 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some overnight storms out west overnight. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 5 MPH