Tuesday, February 21st, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Happy Mardi Gras plenty of sunshine and warmth out ahead of our next backdoor cold front that will bring a brief rain shower ahead of Ash Wednesday . Mother nature will gift us a buy one get one front arriving Thursday it will keep those temperatures on the more enjoyable side of things. Heading into the weekend a warm front will arrive increasing the temperatures into the weekend with another cold front into early next week brining back rain chances this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today (Mardi Gras): It’s a mild start to the holiday, most can enjoy sleeping in and enjoying the nice sunrise leading into mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the upper 80’s with a slight breeze. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Overnight one should expect a few thunderstorms to continue mainly north of I-20 with the progression of the backdoor cold front, our main concerns with this front will be strong winds, lightning and possibly even pocket change hail. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 15-25 G 35 MPH.

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Starting off mostly cloudy then clearing throughout the day leading to mostly sunny conditions, however strong winds will bring blowing dust to portions of the big country. Make sure to pack hair ties, extra lash glue and watch out for small dogs blowing in the wind. High Temperature: 85° Winds: WSW 20-30 G 40 MPH

Thursday : Sunny skies will build back cloud cover, another beautiful day planned as a second cold front re-enforces cool air. Heading into the overnight hours we can expect to see partly cloudy skies . High Temperature: 76° Winds: W>E 5-10 MPH (Rain chance 60% ~1/10″-1/4″)

Friday: It’s the “Coolest” day of the week and not just because it’s Friday but because of the cold front ushering in cooler air. We’ll see the potential for isolated showers (10%) with a trace as accumulation. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Saturday: A cloudy day expected in the big country with a slight chance at isolated showers (10%) with light easterly winds switching towards the south. High Temperature: 61° Winds: E/SSE 5-15 MPH

Sunday : Mostly cloudy with light winds, as a warm front approached the region brining back blowing dust late to the areas Sunday evening. High Temperature: 73°

Monday: Sunny with breezy winds bringing back rain chances and blowing dust. High Temperature: 77°. Rain chance (30%) Accumulation: < 1/10″