Tuesday, April 18th, 2023

Summary: Warm and windy is the name of the game this week with a cold front and a dry-line approaching. Partly sunny with clouds decreasing into the overnight hours. There is a slight disagreement with timing of the cold front by Friday by about 10 degrees.

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-25 G 35 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 20-25 G 35 MPH