FORECAST SUMMARY:
Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Monday with slightly calmer wind speeds and slightly warmer day. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90’s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds from the northeast switching to the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.
FORECAST DETAILS
Today: Sunny and Mild. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny, warm and calm. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny and calm with a drop in humidity . High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 89°
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High Temperature: 92°