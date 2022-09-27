FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Monday with slightly calmer wind speeds and slightly warmer day. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90’s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds from the northeast switching to the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and Mild. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny, warm and calm. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny and calm with a drop in humidity . High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 89°

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High Temperature: 92°