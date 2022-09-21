FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Sunday with slightly calmer wind speeds. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid to high 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-10 gusting to 20 mph at times.

The good news – We are continuing to see the potential for a cold front to set up into the weekend, however there are a few variables to monitor. This could lead to cooler temperatures– the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 2 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the rest of the month.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny, slightly warmer with calm winds. High Temperature: 96° Winds: WSW/ESE 5 MPH

Friday: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, above normal temperature. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW/SSE 5-10 G 20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny and breezy (Cold Front) . High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW/ENE 5 MPH

Monday: Sunny and breezy . High Temperature: 95°

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and seasonal. High Temperature: 86°