Tuesday April 25th, 2023

Summary: A dry-line and warm front will spark a few concerns as we move into the evening hours. a clash between humid and dry conditions along the dry-line will likely cause some strong to severe storms today. They will be isolated and short-lived with limited intensity. This same pattern will continue along a stationary front and approaching cold front Wednesday night. Main concerns will be large hail and strong winds with an isolated spin up tornado not ruled out.

Today: Cloudy, humid start with scattered showers with skies clearing through the evening, likely breaking the cap due to daytime heating. This will be key out ahead of a warm front and dry-line combination which could lead to strong/severe storms later this evening. High Temperature: 77 ° Winds: SSE 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers across the big country. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH