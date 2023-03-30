Thursday, March 30th, 2023

Summary: A mild and cloudy start to the day with a few scattered showers through the afternoon. Cloud cover is expected to decrease as a cold front moves through the region, heading into the weekend a dry-line will move into the big country. This will cause the air to heat up more quickly than humid air, thus the jump in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday.

Today Mostly: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers as temperatures remain rather seasonal, winds stay strong building up moisture across the region. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-25 G 35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with winds blowing strong across the region. This cloud cover will provide a much warmer overnight low. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 25-30 G 40 MPH