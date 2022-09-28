FORECAST SUMMARY:
Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90’s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week and even into the month of October due to a stubborn area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds from the northeast switching to the southeast between 5-10 mph.
FORECAST DETAILS
Today: Sunny with a few upper level cloud. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW/SE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny, warm and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny and calm with a drop in humidity (dew points) . High Temperature: 90° Winds: S/ESE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny and comfortable thanks to yesterdays humidity drop . High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 89°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High Temperature: 88°