Tuesday, March 21st, 2023

Summary: Wind still holding strong with the wind advisory expiring at 7am. Temperatures will be well above normal with breezy winds continuing. The threat for severe weather remains at a 15% for most central areas of the big country with all modes of severe weather possible. Three cold fronts in the forecast, the first bringing severe weather, the second reinforcing the cold air and the last front will knock down temperatures behind a warm front. Not much rain accumulation is expected with the front, less than a 1/10″ for most areas.