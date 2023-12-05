Tuesday, December 5th, 2023

Summary: A weak cold front will push through and retreat up north keeping temperatures close to seasonal. The only difference between today and yesterday is the change in wind direction. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb with a potential for record heat heading into Friday with a cold front moving into Saturday bring temperatures down to below average but on a warming trend to start the next work week.

Today: Sunny with a weak cold front changing wind direction. Temperatures still remain above average with calm wind speeds. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S>NNE 5 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies with cloud over increasing into early Wednesday morning. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNE 5 MPH