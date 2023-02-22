Tuesday, February 21st, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our backdoor cold front brings a brief rain shower early morning on Ash Wednesday . Mother nature will gift us a buy one get one front arriving Thursday and Friday, those fronts will keep those temperatures on the more enjoyable side of things that is until we see a frigid day. Heading into the weekend a warm front will arrive increasing the temperatures into the weekend with another cold front into early next week brining back rain chances this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today (Ash Wednesday): Starting off mostly cloudy with showers ending early then clearing throughout the day leading to mostly sunny conditions, however strong winds will bring blowing dust to portions of the big country. Make sure to pack hair ties, extra lash glue and watch out for small dogs blowing in the wind. This will lead to the potential for fire weather prompting a red flag warning until 6 pm and a wind advisory until 7 pm. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 15-30 G 40 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies tonight with winds beginning to calm down overnight. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SW 5-20 MPH.

Thursday : Sunny skies will build back cloud cover, another beautiful day planned as a second cold front re-enforces cool air. Heading into the overnight hours we can expect to see partly cloudy skies . High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW>ENE 5-15 MPH

Friday :It’s the “Coolest” day of the week and not just because it’s Friday but because of the cold front ushering in cooler air. We’ll see the potential for isolated showers with a trace as accumulation. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH Rain chance (30%)

Saturday: A cloudy day expected in the big country with a slight chance at isolated showers (30%) with light easterly winds switching towards the south. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light winds, as a warm front approached the region brining back blowing dust late to the areas Sunday evening. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G 30 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Monday Sunny with breezy winds bringing back rain chances and blowing dust. High Temperature. High Temperature: 70°

Tuesday: Sunny with breezy winds bringing back rain chances and blowing dust. High Temperature: 74°.