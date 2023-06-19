Monday, June 19th, 2023

Summary: The heat dome, high pressure arrives packing in the heat with no where to go, Texas will be on watch for energy conservation following the excessive heat across the region. Make sure you are limiting your time outdoors, staying hydrated, take frequent breaks and remembering to check in on those without A/C, the elderly and young children. A chance for storms with temperatures will above average but not into the century mark.

Juneteenth: Plenty of sunshine with conditions not as humid, this will allow for temperatures to climb into the afternoon hours. This could lead to heat related illnesses. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and use sunscreen if spending any time outdoors. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S>W 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm across the region. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH