Thursday, September 28th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are feeling a lot like summer through this forecast with a bit of a glimpse of hope at the end of the tunnel. Heading into the back half of next week we are eyeing a cold front that will bring back cooler temperatures and increased rain chances although accumulations look to be rather light as of this time about 3/4″ through the extended forecast.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with above average temperatures for this HOT, fall day. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear night allowing for a great view of the last super moon of the year. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 10 MPH