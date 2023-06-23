Friday, June 23rd, 2023

Summary: Temperatures once again expected to stay below the century mark but they won’t stay that way for long. Storms will be possible into the evening hours with the main hazards expected to be strong winds and large hail with some marginal flooding possible. While the temperatures are anticipated to stay below the triple digit mark, the heat index vales will be well above that number. So make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen! Temperatures following the warm front will increase with a dry-line line that could become dangerous for fuel for fires. That threat only increases as winds are expected to ramp up this weekend as well as next week beginning Tuesday through Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny conditions with skies clearing through the morning as winds shift due to the development of the warm front triggering a few evening/overnight storms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Overnight showers will begin to fizzle out through the morning hours. Low Temperatures: 77° Winds: SSE 15 MPH