Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Summary: Well this week’s weather is very bland with quiet weather throughout the forecast. Hot, sunny with breezy winds picking up on Friday and Saturday. Other than that the forecast is mostly a rinse and repeat. Some exciting news the moon does plan to put on a show for its last super moon of the year. With a partial solar eclipse heading into the middle of next month (full solar eclipse for areas of Coke and Mitchell counties.

Today: Sunny, warm and calm day. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild night. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-10 MPH