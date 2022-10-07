FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Thursday with a tad bit more cloud cover with spotty showers. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with ONE more cold front this weekend with ANOTHER cold front next week. We are currently watching the potential for another cold front with rain chances into Thursday of next week. Winds will continue from the southwest switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Partly sunny with a few upper level clouds and isolated showers out west (10%). High Temperature: 87° Winds: E 5-10MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as a cold front moves through. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few more clouds once again with a few isolated showers out north of I-20 . High Temperature: 80° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers but overall a seasonal day with spotty showers possible (30%). High Temperature: 83° Winds: E/SSE 5 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal with a 40% chance of isolated showers. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with humidity increasing and possible light showers (20%). High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny with a few clouds and light isolated showers and breezy winds. High Temperature: 90°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with temperatures trending slightly cooler and breezy as a cold front moves in. High Temperature: 81°