Tuesday, June 20th, 2023

Summary: Yesterday Abilene topped out at 104°, the first triple digit day of the year since August 28th of 2022. Talk about ending spring on a warm end. Summer officially arrives tomorrow but the heat continues today. For the official start of summer temperatures will be in the triple digits but are expected to decrease a bit due to a chance of showers on Wednesday through Friday. An area of high pressure at mid levels with a stationary front at surface levels will bring forth extra heat to the big country into the weekend and next week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the triple digits once again, a bit of cloud cover could limit the afternoon temperatures but not by much. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SW>N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm with a few isolated showers out west. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH