FORECAST SUMMARY:

Freezing rain and sleet falling across the big country .Take your time on bridges and overpasses this morning and don’t forget the coffee, ice scrapper and jacket on the way out. Temperatures will stay below freezing today into tomorrow as well. Our bulk of precipitation is less than 24 hours away.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Overcast skies with freezing drizzle and freezing rain continuing across the big country. A wintry mix is anticipated near the lunch hour continuing on and off throughout the day. High Temperature: 25° winds chills out the door into the teens to single digits. So don’t skip out on that morning coffee and warm jacket. Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Overcast skies with temperatures still below freezing with accumulating wintry mix occurring overnight into Wednesday morning. Make sure to insulate those pipes and drip the faucets. Low Temperature: 24° Winds: NNE 10 MPH

Wednesday: BIGGEST ACCUMULATION BANDS BEGINS EARLY IN THE MORNING. Overcast skies continue to be the main sky conditions with building ice accumulations. Take it easy on those roadways and use caution. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and avoid cruise control. High Temperature: 32° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Groundhog day starts off with a freezing cold morning with overcast skies partially clearing by the evening hours. Transition from freezing rain to rain will be possible as temperatures rise above freezing. However, the overnight low is still below freezing. Meaning that whatever falls and accumulates will FREEZE overnight. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Early morning could still be VERY SLICK as temperatures will be below freezing to start off the morning. Afternoon highs will top out above freezing but if we see 1/2″ ice it’s likely we won’t see it completely thawed until the weekend. Partly sunny as the sunshine slowly re-enters the High Temperature: 52° Winds: NW->S 5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny an mild with breezy winds . High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Sunday :Sunny, seasonal with light winds. High Temperature: 61°

Monday: Sunny, warm with breezy winds. High Temperature: 66°.