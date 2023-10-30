Monday, October 30th, 2023

Summary: A freezing cold start for some out the door early Monday morning with some frost on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Temperatures are expected to remain below average until Friday. Kickstarting November on a cool track, with winds increasing into Wednesday night into Friday. Heading into the weekend temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s to low 80’s. As we fall back one hour with the time change Sunday AM.

Today: Mostly clear to start the morning following the last of the showers over the next few days. Temperatures still below average with gusty northerly winds. High Temperature: 43° Winds: N 15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Clear, calm night will allow for frost as we embark on the first freeze of the season. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: N 5-10 MPH