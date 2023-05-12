Friday, May 12th, 2023

Summary: Enjoy the warm, sunny, calm and quiet conditions right now out ahead of the squall line which will bring the greatest risk along the leading edge for hail. However a cold pool (cold area of air from nearby storms) could limit some storms out into the central areas. Along the squall line damaging winds, straight-lined with heavy rain and an isolated tornado not completely ruled out but will lose the daytime energy required by late night.

Today: Sunny with strong to severe storms building into the evening hours with flash flood , hail, and damaging wind concerns. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Strong to severe storms continue to bring concerns for flash flooding. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 15-20 G 30 MPH