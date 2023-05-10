Wednesday, May 10th, 2023

Summary: For now, conditions are on the more calm side but with a more humid environment this morning that could limit visibility. As we move into Thursday an incoming dry-line with some strong morning showers during the early commute dissipating before our main weather maker moves through this weekend with heavy to widespread rainfall possible.

Today: Mostly sunny, humid and seasonal as you continue out the door. Dew points on the high side limiting visibility early in the morning. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies with overnight cloud cover moving in. Low Temperature:66° Winds: SE 15 G 25 MPH