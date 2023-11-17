Friday, November 17th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures taking a 10° drop following the cold front, we’ll keep it close to seasonal with an increase of rain chances as we move into Saturday. Temperatures warm up on Sunday back to above normal into the mid 70’d before yet another cold front moves in on Monday dropping temperatures back down into the upper 50’s with a cold start into the 30’s by Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving morning lows will start in the 40’s increasing to the mid 60’s. Feeling quite festive.

Today: Cloud cover increasing as a cold front pushes through the region keeping the temperatures into the mix of the mid 60’s for a high. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W>N 10-15 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm with a chance for some light mist/drizzle. Low Temperature:57° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH