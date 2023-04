Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are cooler than normal by about 10°’s, this all caused by last night’s cold front. We are continuing with bone dry air, this which further fuels fire weather concerns. Heading into the weekend a stationary front bringing rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning.

Today: Sunshine with a cool start. High Temperatures: 67° Winds: N 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover starts to move in overnight. Low Temperatures: 68° Winds: ENE 10 MPH