Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Summary: Dry-line has ushered in bone dry air, this is a critical component to see temperatures climb with plenty of sunshine as dry air rises quickly compared to humid air. A strong cold front move into the region early Wednesday dropping temperatures by about 20°’s with rain chances through good Friday with a nice little warm up by Easter Sunday.

Today: Bone dry air takes a hold of the big country thanks to a dry-line. This dry-line will allow for the temperatures to rise quite quickly with temperatures well above normal. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30­ MPH

Tonight: Expect mostly clear skies with temperatures on the warmer side as well. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 10-20 G 30 MPH