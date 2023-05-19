Friday, May 19th, 2023

Summary: Early morning shower to kick start the end of the week. Today we’ll have another chance for storms along a cold front mainly into the late evening overnight. Main concerns will be hail, strong winds, flooding and an isolated tornado chance not completely ruled out. Then, things will calm down for the weekend but pick back up with temperatures and rain chances next week.

Today: Morning showers dissipating as they push out east, then mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S>WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with strong to severe storms possible heading into the overnight hours. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH