Thursday, June 8th, 2023

Summary: Early morning showers dissipating leaving behind mostly sunny skies. If you plan to head out to the calf festival a few things to keep in mind, the warm temperatures and a slight chance at passing rain showers. As we move into Friday night most of the severe activity expected to build out west and move east. Then on Saturday a few more chances at some severe weather out for our eastern counties with all modes of severe weather possible.

Today: Mostly sunny following the early morning showers. High temperature: 88° Winds: MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm night. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: MPH