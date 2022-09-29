FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90’s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week and even into the month of October due to a stubborn area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds from the northeast switching to the southeast between 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny with a few upper level clouds. High Temperature: 93° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE /SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, warm and calm with a drop in humidity . High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE/E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny and calm (Comfortable) . High Temperature: 87° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable thanks to yesterdays humidity drop . High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 86°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm (Possible cold front). High Temperature: 87°