Tuesday, April 4th, 2023

Summary: Another warm day with a cold front bringing in cooler weather with a few rain chances. Critical fire weather concerns across the region as a dry0line pushes out our humid air and cloud cover. A red flag warning will be in effect with a high wind warning for our southwestern counties.

Today: High Temperature: 93° Wind: WSW 15-25 G 40 MPH

Tonight: Low temperature: 66° Wind: WSW 15-25 MPH