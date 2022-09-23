FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Thursday with slightly calmer wind speeds due to a stalled stationary front across the big country. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-10 gusting to 15 mph at times.

The good news – We are continuing to see the potential for a cold front to set up into the weekend, however there are a few variables to monitor. This could lead to cooler temperatures– the chances of rain are slim to none.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, slightly warmer with occasional gusty winds. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 G 20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and calm (Cold Front) . High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW/E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NE/E 5-15 G 20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy . High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 G 20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny with a few clouds . High Temperature: 91°

Thursday: Sunny, near seasonal. High Temperature: 91°