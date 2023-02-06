KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
by: Susana Harbert
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 07:08 AM CST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 07:08 AM CST
FORECAST SUMMARY:
Enjoy the sunny skies and warm temperatures because heading into tomorrow, we’ll see a cold, wet and cloudy Tuesday. Don’t forget the windbreaker and hair ties as you head out the door with an umbrella in hand for tomorrow.
