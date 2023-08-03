Thursday, August 3rd, 2023

Summary: Well folks not much changing compared to yesterday, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler allowing us to meet heat advisory criteria instead of excessive heat criteria. Hang on, temperatures take a 7 degree drop into the next week. However, the relief won’t last long as temperatures are expected to spike by the middle of next week.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with a few upper level clouds out towards the northwest. Heat advisories, red flag warnings as well as excessive heat warnings. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm night. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH