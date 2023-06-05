Monday, June 5th, 2023

Summary: Monday morning swings forth a few showers thanks to a low level pressure system. This system bringing forth northly winds and a few on and off again showers moving in a counter-clockwise fashion with a few outflow boundary showers through the early evening. Then temperatures warm up near seasonal by Thursday with rain chances continue looking best for a chance at severe weather this weekend.

Today: Partly sunny conditions following the early morning showers with a few afternoon showers through the afternoon. High Temperature: 79° Winds: N 5-10MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few outflow boundaries causing a few showers ending by late evening. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: N 5-10MPH