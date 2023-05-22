Monday, May 22nd, 2023

Summary: a few mid-level disturbances will bring the chance for a few strong to severe storms with necessary dew point values and mid-level lift this could kick start a few strong-severe storms through Tuesday night into overnight on Wednesday morning along a leading edge. Temperatures will be in the mix of the 80’s rising into the weekend with almost daily rain chances.

Today: Sunny with increasing clouds into the evening hours. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight, mostly short-lived storms with limited intensity. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH