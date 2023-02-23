Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mother nature will gift us a buy one get one front arriving Thursday and Friday, those fronts will keep those temperatures on the more enjoyable side of things that is until we see a frigid day. Heading into the weekend a warm front will arrive increasing the temperatures into the weekend with another cold front into early next week brining back rain chances this weekend with the potential to see some severe weather possible.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny skies will cloud cover building back in overnight, a seasonal day is planned as a second cold front re-enforces cool air. Heading into the overnight hours we can expect to see partly cloudy skies . High Temperature: 64° Winds: WSW>E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as a backdoor cold front moves in overnight bringing the overnight low back down to seasonal. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

Friday: It’s the “Coolest” day of the week and not just because it’s Friday but because of a backdoor cold front ushering in cooler air. We’ll see the potential for isolated showers with a trace as accumulation. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH. Rain chance (30%)

Saturday : Overcast skies expected in the big country following the fronts leaving behind a slight chance at isolated showers (40%) with light easterly winds switching towards the south. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ENE 5-15 G 25 MPH

Sunday: A warm front will move into the region bringing in winds from the south, pulling in moisture with a sharp warm up on the way. The warm front however, brings a chance to see severe weather. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 5-15 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Monday: Sunny with breezy winds bringing back rain chances and blowing dust . High Temperature: 73° Winds: WNW 15-25 G 35 MPH

Tuesday Sunny with breezy winds. High Temperature. High Temperature: 70°

Wednesday: March is here and that means it’s the 1st day of meteorological spring. Sunny with breezy winds bringing back rain chances and blowing dust. High Temperature: 74°.