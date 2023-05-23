Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023

Summary: A dry-line out west will trigger a MCS or a squall line to push through heading into the late night, the main threat for today will be a wind, flooding and hail threat. The hail threat will come along the leading edge of the storm, then decrease as the line pushes out east. Out ahead of the line, strong wind gusts will possible. Then, behind the leading edge the threat for flash flooding as our soil remains moist from last night’s storm system.

Today: Sunny and seasonal, through the morning and afternoon. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Into the evenings, strong to severe storms along a squall line overnight into early Wednesday morning. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH