Friday, May 26th, 2023

Summary: As we gear up foe the holiday weekend, you’ll want to at least have the rain gear handy. Morning showers fizzle out from the west but as Saturday morning and Sunday roll around. Spotty showers will be possible as we continue through graduation parties and memorial day plans.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers from out west fizzling out on the way here. High temperature: 83° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with skies clearing but then returning thanks to storms out west. Low temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH