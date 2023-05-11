Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Summary: Some early morning storms giving us a taste of what is expected heading into this weekend, RAIN. The morning showers will move from west to east with the potential to become severe. A few areas of patchy fog will reduce visibilities out east. Skies will clear following the dry-line allowing for temperatures to rise. Winds will shift out of the south once again returning the moisture back in time for Friday nights show. Heavy rain with multiple rounds of rain will cause some concern for flash flooding. Expected accumulations stand between 2″-4″ by the time things are all said in done this weekend. Into next week, a high pressure will allow to temperatures to get back to near average by next Wednesday. Until then, grab the rain gear and have an indoor plan for this Mother’s day weekend.

Today: We kick off the morning with a storms along the dry-line. As this pushes east we could see some severe storms occur. Behind the dry-line we will begin to see skies clearing up with above normal temperatures expected across the big country. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Overall a calm, mild night is expected with mostly clear conditions and a light breeze at times. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-15 MPH