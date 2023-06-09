Friday, June 9th, 2023

Summary: Sunny skies with cloud cover beginning to move on in into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly above average so make sure to stay hydrated. Into tonight a few showers build out west and move out east. These showers will weaken over time but will persist early into Saturday morning in central and eastern areas. Saturday afternoon a few pop up showers will take place with some strong to severe storms possible. Following that, a heat wave expected to launch temperatures into the triple digits with a heat advisory likely.

Today: Mostly sunny and calm. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 5 MPH

Tonight: Clouds increase with lingering showers. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 10 MPH