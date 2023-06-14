Wednesday, June 14th, 2023

Summary: Patchy fog is the name of the game, with areas across the big country seeing less than one mile of visibility (fog advisory until 9 am). Take extra caution this morning and remember to avoid using high beams. Heading into tomorrow triple digit temperatures make a return to the forecast, through the holiday weekend and likely into next week as the climate prediction center anticipates warmer than average temperatures for the region. A warm front could spell trouble brining some mist and light rain showers Thursday before a the stationary front pushes through once again Friday through Sunday.

Today: AM morning fog clearing leaving behind mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE>NNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover builds overnight leading to a partly cloudy night. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: N 5-10 MPH