Monday, June 26th, 2023

Summary: Mostly sunny with dangerous daytime heating leading to an excessive heat warning in place until Tuesday at 9pm in addition to a heat advisory out east until 8pm Monday. A stationary front bringing in northerly winds with a clash of southerly winds south of I-20 due to the placement and the stalling of the front. Heading into the evening and beginning out a few showers/t-storms will be possible with strong winds and lightning being the main concerns. As we move through the week, temperatures will stay into the triple digits as a stationary front arrives by the start July with rain chances and slightly warmer than normal temperatures with stronger wind speeds.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with a chance for isolated showers in the evening with most showers fizzling out. High Temperature: 105° Winds: W>S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Showers expected to fizzle out leaving behind mostly clear conditions. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH