Thursday, June 1st, 2023

Summary: Today is certainly a big day in weather, the first day of meteorological spring as well as the first day of hurricane season in the Atlantic. Tropical season has already had a few investigations in the Atlantic but with a transition from ENSO neutral to El Nino it will be interesting to see how storms play out with temperatures in the Atlantic running a fever. Back in the big country, a few storm chances some strong to severe happening this evening overnight into Friday and Saturday morning. Hail, flooding, damaging winds and an isolated tornado not completely ruled out. Then this weekend a weakening front tries to move in dropping temperatures slightly. Best rain chances come along a squall line that move in Friday night: 3/4″-1″.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few morning showers but clearing through the afternoon. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Strong to severe storms begin to build from the west pushing east mainly north of I-20. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH