Monday, June 12th, 2023

Summary: Overnight came with strong to severe storms in parts of stonewall, Jones and Shackelford county. Even a *preliminary* observed tornado on the ground. This storm occurred into the overnight hours after a severe thunderstorm watch had expired. This particular storm went on to prompt two-three tornado warnings with one of them being observed by law enforcement to radar indicated. A dry-line and stalled front will set up the perfect conditions for supercells along a triple point. Where a dryline and a stationary front meet as the storms get push east will cause a concern for damaging winds, very large hail and a few tornadoes to be possible. Temperatures stay below the century mark until Thursday and increase into the weekend with triple digit summer making a comeback marking the first hundred degree day later this week for the key city.

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon strong to severe storms weakening overnight. High Temperature: 70° Winds: E>S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear as strong to severe storms fade out east. Low Temperature: 86° Winds: NW> ESE 10-15 MPH