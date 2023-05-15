Monday, May 15th, 2023

Summary: It’s Monday, a cool and humid start to the work week with a low pressure expected to swing forth bringing light rain showers north of I-20. As we get closer to the evening-overnight hours almost stationary storms will occur into the heartland and Concho valley area. A slight chance those showers will move into the region by Tuesday morning. Until then temperatures into the 80’s with an increase right before a Canadian front moves in on Friday night.

Today: High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-10 MPH